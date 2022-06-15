Stake DAO integrates Chainlink Keepers

The Chainlink team announced on Tuesday via Twitter that Stake DAO has integrated Chainlink Keepers on the Ethereum mainnet. The decentralized staking platform will now be using Chainlink Keepers to help automate fee distribution, deploy user deposits into strategies, and automatically compound rewards, Chainlink added.

