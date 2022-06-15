Celer Network adds bridging support for the Kava network

The Celer Network announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has partnered with the Kava network. The partnership has led to the the successful implementation of bridging support for Kava Network via Celer Network’s Open Canonical Token Standard. Users can now bridge USDC, USDT, WETH, DAI, and WBTC between Ethereum and Kava quickly, securely, and with very low costs, the Celer team added.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is down by more than 1% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01254.

Kava aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets. KAVA is down by more than 6% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $1.57 at press time.