Alchemy Pay partners with Forter

The Alchemy Pay team announced via Twitter on Monday that it has partnered with Forter, the Trust platform for digital commerce. The partnership will see Alchemy Pay integrate Forter's solutions and add an invaluable layer of security to its transactions. Forter will enable Alchemy Pay to offer higher payment approval rates and chargeback guarantees that benefit both clients and users.

Alchemy Pay is a payment system focused on retail transactions at the Point-of-Sale and peer-to-peer remittance. Users can make payments in fiat, stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies on traditional payment systems.

Alchemy Pay’s ACH token is down by 0.41% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.01216.