Chainlink Price Feeds Are Live on Polkadot-Based Moonbeam

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Chainlink Price Feeds Are Live on Polkadot-Based Moonbeam

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2022-06-15 14:00
Moonbeam, a major destination for multi-chain applications on Polkadot, has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds into its smart contract platform.
Moonbeam serves as a smart contract platform and is able to natively interoperate with the Relay Chain, the term for Polkadot’s main blockchain, as well as other independent blockchains called parachains that run on the Polkadot network.
The availability of Chainlink’s price feeds helps enable builders to reliably source aggregated price information from many exchanges, helping ensure price accuracy. With the integration, developers can build even more sophisticated decentralized applications (dapps) to launch on the Moonbeam network.
“Price Feeds complete a critical component of Moonbeam’s developer infrastructure, and that’s something that will lead to the development of future DeFi products,” Niki Ariyasinghe, global head of partnerships at Chainlink Labs, said in a message.
Oracle's protocols like Chainlink are third-party services that fetch data from outside a blockchain to within it, ensuring the input data is verifiable and free from errors. Such a service is required as blockchains and blockchain-based applications can function as immutable stores of data, but can’t independently verify the correctness of the input data.
Meanwhile, Derek Yoo, founder of Moonbeam Network, told CoinDesk in a Telegram message that the Chainlink integration was a sought-after feature by the Moonbeam community.
“Chainlink was a top requested feature from our community, and with the integration in place, friction is further reduced for developers building DeFi and other use cases,” Yoo said, acknowledging Chainlink as a “reliable oracle service.”
Moonbeam-based protocols already using Chainlink include Moonwell Artemis, a collateralized lending protocol on Moonbeam, which is using Chainlink Price Feeds to power lending and borrowing with price data from a wide range of tokens available on the Polkadot ecosystem, including DOT.
Moonbeam developers can get started with Chainlink Price Feeds on Polkadot from today through Moonbeam's developer documentation.
View full text