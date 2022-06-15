Kevin O'Leary Says ‘Panic Event’ Is Needed Before Crypto Bottoms

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Kevin O'Leary Says ‘Panic Event’ Is Needed Before Crypto Bottoms

Michael Bellusci - CoinDesk
2022-06-15 10:00
Well-known investor Kevin O’Leary said he isn’t ready to call a bottom in the crypto sector short of a major negative occurrence.
“You don’t get a bottom until you have an event,” O’Leary told CoinDesk this week. “In the crypto world, we need someone to go to zero.”
While such occurrences obviously aren’t positive for the players involved, these types of “panic events define bottoms,” O’Leary said, as markets capitulate before crawling out from their lows and slowly recovering, according to O’Leary.

WonderFi and Canada

O’Leary spoke to CoinDesk ahead of the June 22 move to the Toronto Stock Exchange from Canada’s NEO Exchange of WonderFi, a crypto marketplace and registered trading platform in which O’Leary and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried are strategic investors in.
O’Leary credits the move to the company’s enhanced oversight and compliance, as well as the work it's done with regulators on listing new coins and services. He said Canada’s crypto industry doesn’t allow for excess leverage, meaning WonderFi clients aren’t as at risk of margin calls.
Institutions, family offices or individual investors “need to know with certainty that they're not trading on a rogue platform,” he said. The need for “completely compliant infrastructure” is necessary.
O’Leary thinks global jurisdictions have and should take note of Canada’s crypto policy. “When you walk in with a Canadian flag on your back and you start talking about compliant crypto, people listen,” O’Leary said.
Of the latest market rout, O’Leary said the volatility has been a plus for WonderFi and has boosted trading activity.
Read more: Canada’s WonderFi Bulks Up Further With Planned $31M Acquisition of Coinberry Crypto Exchange

Adoption and regulation

For increased institutional crypto adoption, further regulation is necessary as institutions should be able to gain crypto exposure in the same manner they would stocks and bonds.
O’Leary thinks stablecoin regulation is a place to start. He noted how USDC has held up amid recent crypto volatility, given its cash and short duration treasury bill backing. “The market is really receptive to something stable as a payment system,” he said.
Additionally, O'Leary sees stablecoin regulation as a bipartisan issue. “Everybody wants to support the default currency, the U.S. dollar,” he argued.
View full text