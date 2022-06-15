copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-15)
Binance
2022-06-15 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.87T, down by -9.15% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,153 and $22,771 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,230, down by -10.47%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include UMA, OXT, and KNC, up by 15%, 6%, and 6%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bond Traders Raise Bets for Fed Rate Hike, Adding to BTC Pressure
- Crypto Lender Celsius Hires Restructuring Attorneys, WSJ Reports
- EU Finance Commissioner Calls for Speedy Passage of Crypto Law
- OpenSea Migrates to Seaport Protocol in Bid to Lower Transaction Costs
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3687 (-11.18%)
- ETH: $1029.42 (-15.56%)
- BNB: $200.2 (-11.53%)
- ADA: $0.4571 (-9.49%)
- XRP: $0.3014 (-5.01%)
- SOL: $27.03 (-10.67%)
- DOT: $6.89 (-7.64%)
- DOGE: $0.0507 (-10.55%)
- TRX: $0.05029 (-17.81%)
- SHIB: $0.00000765 (-7.50%)
Top gainers on Binance:
