Binance Market Update (2022-06-14)
Binance
2022-06-14 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -2.75% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,813 and $23,750 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,150, down by -4.49%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UNFI, UMA, and ALPINE, up by 46%, 45%, and 37%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum Difficulty bomb Delayed Ahead of Merge
- Bored Ape Floor Price Drops Below $100K, Daily Volume Jumps by 50%
- EU to Reach Agreement on Crypto Regulations
- Skybridge Capital Founder: BTC will reach $100k in next 12-24 months
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4976 (-2.71%)
- ETH: $1203.4 (-2.03%)
- BNB: $221.5 (-1.64%)
- ADA: $0.4737 (+0.00%)
- XRP: $0.3192 (-0.09%)
- SOL: $29.34 (+3.75%)
- DOGE: $0.05539 (-0.77%)
- DOT: $7.29 (+3.70%)
- TRX: $0.05469 (-14.93%)
- AVAX: $16.1 (-0.12%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- UNFI/BUSD (+46%)
- UMA/BUSD (+45%)
- ALPINE/BUSD (+37%)
