Binance Market Update (2022-06-14)
Binance
2022-06-14 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -0.34% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,813 and $24,170 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,613, down by -2.44%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UNFI, ATA, and SKL, up by 56%, 31%, and 28%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum Difficulty bomb Delayed Ahead of Merge
- Bored Ape Floor Price Drops Below $100K, Daily Volume Jumps by 50%
- EU to Reach Agreement on Crypto Regulations
- Skybridge Capital Founder: BTC will reach $100k in next 12-24 months
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5929 (-1.88%)
- ETH: $1243.34 (+1.63%)
- BNB: $226.5 (+1.39%)
- ADA: $0.5001 (+7.06%)
- XRP: $0.3205 (+2.46%)
- SOL: $30.75 (+10.77%)
- DOGE: $0.05685 (+5.04%)
- DOT: $7.42 (+6.76%)
- TRX: $0.05905 (-7.62%)
- AVAX: $16.59 (+5.47%)
Top gainers on Binance:
