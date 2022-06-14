Celer Network adds support for the Flow blockchain

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has added support for the Flow blockchain. The team added USDC as a supported token, enabling users to bridge the USDC stablecoin between the Ethereum and Flow blockchains via its cBridge tool.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is down by more than 14.26% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01209.

Flow is a layer-1 blockchain that aims to be fast, decentralized, and developer-oriented. It is designed as the foundation to power games, apps, and the associated digital assets. FLOW is trading flat on the day at $1.54.