Celer Network adds support for the Flow blockchain
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-14 12:16
The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has added support for the Flow blockchain. The team added USDC as a supported token, enabling users to bridge the USDC stablecoin between the Ethereum and Flow blockchains via its cBridge tool.
Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR, the native token of Celer Network, is down by more than 14.26% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01209.
