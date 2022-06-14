Hedera celebrates 1 million mainnet accounts

The Hedera team announced via Twitter on Monday that it has reached a new milestone. The Hedera network has now reached a million accounts on its mainnet and is now looking forward to doubling that figure.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.

HBAR is trading at $0.0670 at press time, up by more than 7.72% over the last 24 hours.