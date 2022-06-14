Elrond to launch a new Maiar Launchpad Startup

Beniamin Mincu, the founder and CEO of Elrond network, announced via a tweet on Monday that Elrond will introduce a new Maiar Launchpad Startup in a week. As a result, EGLD staking snapshots will commence on Monday.

Elrond is a high-throughput public blockchain focused on providing security, efficiency, scalability, and interoperability by employing two key elements: Adaptive State Sharding and a new Secure Proof of Stake ("SPoS") consensus mechanism.

EGLD is up by more than 12.47% today and is trading at $44.45 at press time.