The Sandbox announces a partnership with MoCDA

The Sandbox announced via Twitter on Monday that it has partnered with The Museum of Contemporary Digital Art (MoCDA). MoCDA is a museum platform that seeks to support the many different facets of digital art. The partnership will see two exhibitions, curated by MoCDA, be showcased in The Sandbox Metaverse across June and July.

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences.