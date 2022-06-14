Mad Veggies integrates Chainlink VRF on Avalanche

NFT staking project Mad Veggies announced via a Medium post on Monday that it has integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on Avalanche mainnet. Integrating Chainlink VRF means that Mad Veggies now has access to a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness needed to help fairly distribute NFTs and prevent rarity sniping. Thus, creating a more exciting and transparent user experience, as users can have high confidence that the NFT rarity distribution was not tampered with by the Mad Veggies team.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by more than 10% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.09 at press time.