Chainlink announces a partnership with Elwood

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Monday that it has partnered with fintech firm Elwood. Elwood is now supplying institutional-grade market data and analytics to Chainlink Price Feeds. Thanks to this latest development, Elwood said developers are now able to benefit from Elwood’s high-quality market data, which will support them in building a wide range of smart contract use cases that rely on aggregated and decentralized price data feeds, including options and futures products, yield farming products, prediction markets, and more.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by more than 12% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.13 at press time.