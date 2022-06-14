Interest Protocol integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Ethereum

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Monday that Interest Protocol has integrated its Price Feeds feature on the Ethereum mainnet. Interest Protocol is a new borrow/lend protocol that uses a unique combination of fractional reserves and over-collateralization. Interest Protocol will use Chainlink Price Feeds to calculate collateral values within its fractional reserve and overcollateralized DeFi stablecoin protocol, helping ensure accurate loan issuance.

