Pancakeswap submits a proposal to increase CAKE Trading Fee Buyback and Burn

The Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Monday to vote on a new proposal that seeks to increase CAKE trading fee buyback and burn. The team said its goal has always been CAKE emissions neutral and eventually deflationary. If the community approves the proposal, 25% of the treasury allocation will be used for buyback and burn, Pancakeswap added.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by more than 1% today and is currently trading at $3.182.