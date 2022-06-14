copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-06-14)
Binance
2022-06-14 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -2.84% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,813 and $24,566 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,599, down by -6.52%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UNFI, DUSK, and WING, up by 59%, 42%, and 37%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum Difficulty bomb Delayed Ahead of Merge
- Bored Ape Floor Price Drops Below $100K, Daily Volume Jumps by 50%
- EU to Reach Agreement on Crypto Regulations
- Skybridge Capital Founder: BTC will reach $100k in next 12-24 months
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jun 6th-Jun 12th): Crypto Markets TumbleRead the weekly wrap from Binance Futures.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.666 (+12.78%)
- ETH: $1219.32 (+0.90%)
- BNB: $226.4 (+1.94%)
- ADA: $0.5055 (+14.21%)
- XRP: $0.3172 (+3.46%)
- SOL: $30.26 (+15.19%)
- DOGE: $0.05668 (+5.85%)
- DOT: $7.46 (+14.59%)
- TRX: $0.06115 (-2.25%)
- AVAX: $16.79 (+13.29%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text