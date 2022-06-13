copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-06-13)
Binance
2022-06-13 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -12.92% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,572 and $27,521 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,183, down by -15.43%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include DUSK, POND, and JUV, up by 51%, 19%, and 6%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jun 6th-Jun 12th): Crypto Markets TumbleRead the weekly wrap from Binance Futures.
- Jack Dorsey to Build Web5 on Bitcoin Blockchain
- Crypto lending service Celsius pauses withdrawals, citing 'extreme market conditions.'
- JPMorgan Wants to Bring Trillions of Dollars of Tokenized Assets to DeFi
- PayPal Allowing Crypto Off Its Platform Heralds a First Step Away From Fiat World, CEO Schulman Says
- American Express Adds First Crypto Product With Abra Rewards Card
- Mastercard Now Allowing Cardholders to Buy NFTs
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5637 (-10.05%)
- ETH: $1227.62 (-17.05%)
- BNB: $225.1 (-14.12%)
- ADA: $0.4734 (-8.57%)
- XRP: $0.3192 (-9.58%)
- SOL: $28.26 (-13.34%)
- DOGE: $0.0558 (-15.95%)
- DOT: $7.02 (-9.88%)
- TRX: $0.06421 (-16.31%)
- AVAX: $16.1 (-13.07%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text