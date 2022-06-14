Ethereum Difficulty bomb Delayed Ahead of Merge

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Difficulty bomb Delayed Ahead of Merge

Chayanika Deka-CryptoPotato
2022-06-14 04:41
Ethereum developers have agreed to delay the “difficulty bomb,” a big transition leading up to the “Merge.”
After testing the Merge, ETH developer, Danny Ryan revealed finding two minor bugs affecting some stakers. Additionally, 9% of validators also have issues with configuration.

New EIP-5133 Proposal

Lead developer Tim Beiko revealed that a proposal EIP-5133, advocating the delay, was drafted by Tomasz K. Stańczak and tweeted,
“In short, we agreed to the bomb delay. We were already over time, and want to be sure that we sanity check all the numbers before selecting an exact delay and deployment time, but we are aiming for a ~2-month delay, and for the upgrade to go live in late June.”
Beiko also said that restarting the difficulty bomb could give the developers some respite and prevent burnout as a result of too much pressure. This isn’t the first time the difficulty bomb has been delayed.
Thomas Jay Rush, a participant in the call last Friday, noted that delaying gives the devs more time while they iron out different bugs detected when they ran the software for the Merge on Ropsten. Concerns of a potential delay in the mainnet Merge have also come up even as the developers remained confident that the latest pushback in the difficulty bomb would not hinder the timeline anymore.
So far, no one has officially set a particular date for the Merge, but co-founder Vitalik Buterin had earlier said that it could happen as soon as August if everything goes according to the plan. The new EIP-5133 proposal also suggested that the Merge would occur before mid-August 2022.

Difficulty Bomb

The code for the difficulty bomb was first introduced to the network in 2015. The idea is straightforward – to incentivize miners to accept the “Merge” and subsequently drive the adoption of the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) chain.
Once the difficulty bomb goes off, it would dramatically increase the difficulty level of puzzles required for mining the underlying token. This would render PoW mining impossible by disincentivizing such activity and, in turn, incentivizing miners to accept the Merge.
View full text