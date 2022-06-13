copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-13)
Binance
2022-06-13 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -14.79% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,572 and $28,200 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,197, down by -17.20%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include LIT, DUSK, and GAL, up by 24%, 12%, and 5%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jun 6th-Jun 12th): Crypto Markets TumbleRead the weekly wrap from Binance Futures.
- Jack Dorsey to Build Web5 on Bitcoin Blockchain
- Crypto lending service Celsius pauses withdrawals, citing 'extreme market conditions.'
- JPMorgan Wants to Bring Trillions of Dollars of Tokenized Assets to DeFi
- PayPal Allowing Crypto Off Its Platform Heralds a First Step Away From Fiat World, CEO Schulman Says
- American Express Adds First Crypto Product With Abra Rewards Card
- Mastercard Now Allowing Cardholders to Buy NFTs
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.65 (-5.91%)
- ETH: $1225.14 (-19.41%)
- BNB: $223.5 (-15.28%)
- ADA: $0.4676 (-12.12%)
- XRP: $0.313 (-12.89%)
- SOL: $27.8 (-17.95%)
- DOGE: $0.05419 (-19.38%)
- DOT: $6.94 (-12.59%)
- TRX: $0.06398 (-17.84%)
- AVAX: $15.78 (-16.64%)
Top gainers on Binance:
