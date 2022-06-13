Binance Market Update (2022-06-13)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -14.79% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,572 and $28,200 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,197, down by -17.20%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include LIT , DUSK , and GAL , up by 24%, 12%, and 5%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: