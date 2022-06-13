Armored Kingdom launches a sci-fi fantasy media platform on the NEAR blockchain

The Near Protocol team announced on Friday that it has a new entertainment franchise in its ecosystem. The team said Armored Kingdom is a new multi-platform, global entertainment universe that is coming to NEAR to reshape Web3 trading card games, digital comics, animation, and film.

is a decentralized application platform designed to make apps similarly usable to those on today’s web. The network runs on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Nightshade, which aims to provide dynamic scalability and stabilize fees.

is trading at $3.265, down by 14.04% in the last 24 hours.