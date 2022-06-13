NEAR blockchain is now integrated into the Multichain ecosystem

The Near Protocol team announced on Friday that its blockchain has now been integrated into the Multichain ecosystem. The NEAR blockchain will join other projects, including Aurora, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Bitcoin, Celo, Ethereum, Oasis, Polygon, and a host of others on the Multichain ecosystem.

NEAR Protocol is a decentralized application platform designed to make apps similarly usable to those on today’s web. The network runs on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Nightshade, which aims to provide dynamic scalability and stabilize fees. NEAR is trading at $3.272, down by 13.78% in the last 24 hours.

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.

MULTI , the native token of the Multichain ecosystem, is down by more than 16% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $3.40.