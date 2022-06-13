Elrond publishes its incident and recovery report after MAIAR DEX exploit

Beniamin Mincu, the founder and CEO of Elrond network, announced via a tweet on Saturday that Elrond has published its incident and recovery report following the MAIAR DEX exploit. He added that despite the exploit, all systems are live and user funds are safe.

Elrond is a high-throughput public blockchain focused on providing security, efficiency, scalability, and interoperability by employing two key elements: Adaptive State Sharding and a new Secure Proof of Stake ("SPoS") consensus mechanism.

EGLD is down by 9.65% today and is trading at $39.50 at press time.