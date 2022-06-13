1inch Network hits $180 billion in trading volume on the Ethereum network

The 1inch Network announced via a tweet on Friday that it has set a new milestone. The team said 1inch Network had processed more than $180 billion in trading volume on the Ethereum network. 1inch Network is now eyeing the $200 billion milestone.

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is down by more than 13.36% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.581 per token.