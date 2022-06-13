20 projects integrated Chainlink services last week

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Sunday that 20 projects adopted five of its services last week. The projects were spread across five major blockchains, including BNBChain, Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, and Solana.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is down by more than 15% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $5.61 at press time.