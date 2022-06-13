Celer Network partners with EvmoSwap

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Friday that it has partnered with decentralized exchange EvmoSwap. The partnership will see EvmoSwap list various Celer assets on their DEX and also a direct link to Celer Network’s cBridge on their site.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is down by more than 12% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01224.