Celer Network’s cBridge reaches $8.5 billion in cross-chain volume

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Monday that its cBridge has surpassed $8.5 billion in cross-chain transaction volume. cBridge is Celer Network’s multi-chain, cross-layer asset bridge offering instant transfer across multiple blockchains.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is down by 14.47% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01205.