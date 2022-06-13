The Sandbox announces it is working with Mastercard

The Sandbox announced via Twitter on Friday that it is working with Mastercard to simplify payments in Web3. In its blog post, Mastercard said it is working to enable NFT commerce with Immutable X, Candy Digital, The Sandbox, Mintable, Spring, Nifty Gateway, and Web3 infrastructure provider MoonPay. Mastercard added that it is working with these companies to allow people to use their Mastercard cards for NFTs purchases, whether that’s on one of these companies’ marketplaces or using their crypto services.

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND is down more than 17% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.8022 per token.