Binance Market Update (2022-06-13)
Binance
2022-06-13 09:40
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, down by -11.77% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,900 and $28,310 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:40 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,911, down by -13.01%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include LIT, QI, and PEOPLE, up by 39%, 27%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Jack Dorsey to Build Web5 on Bitcoin Blockchain
- Crypto lending service Celsius pauses withdrawals, citing 'extreme market conditions.'
- JPMorgan Wants to Bring Trillions of Dollars of Tokenized Assets to DeFi
- PayPal Allowing Crypto Off Its Platform Heralds a First Step Away From Fiat World, CEO Schulman Says
- American Express Adds First Crypto Product With Abra Rewards Card
- Mastercard Now Allowing Cardholders to Buy NFTs
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3323 (-12.43%)
- ETH: $1209.1 (-17.56%)
- BNB: $221.4 (-13.89%)
- ADA: $0.4415 (-14.24%)
- XRP: $0.3072 (-12.05%)
- SOL: $26.77 (-18.61%)
- DOGE: $0.05371 (-18.47%)
- DOT: $6.55 (-14.27%)
- TRX: $0.06301 (-16.95%)
- AVAX: $14.77 (-20.97%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LIT/BUSD (+39%)
- QI/BUSD (+27%)
- PEOPLE/BUSD (+9%)
