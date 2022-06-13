Binance Market Update (2022-06-13)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, down by -11.77% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,900 and $28,310 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:40 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,911, down by -13.01%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include LIT , QI , and PEOPLE , up by 39%, 27%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: