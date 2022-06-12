copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-12)
Binance
2022-06-12 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.11T, down by -3.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,856 and $28,655 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,403, down by -4.05%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LIT, ATA, and QI, up by 44%, 21%, and 19%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.8447 (+5.21%)
- ETH: $1479.64 (-4.25%)
- BNB: $262.1 (-3.32%)
- ADA: $0.5175 (-7.24%)
- XRP: $0.3528 (-3.55%)
- SOL: $32.59 (-4.37%)
- DOGE: $0.06639 (-6.14%)
- DOT: $7.79 (-4.42%)
- TRX: $0.0767 (+0.09%)
- AVAX: $18.5 (-9.09%)
Top gainers on Binance:
