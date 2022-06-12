Binance Market Update (2022-06-12)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, down by -0.30% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,856 and $28,755 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,015, down by -1.26%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include QI , OOKI , and SRM , up by 24%, 22%, and 21%, respectively.

Market movers: