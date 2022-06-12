copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-06-12)
Binance
2022-06-12 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, down by -0.30% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,856 and $28,755 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,015, down by -1.26%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include QI, OOKI, and SRM, up by 24%, 22%, and 21%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.8154 (+6.18%)
- ETH: $1520.18 (+0.26%)
- BNB: $263.8 (-1.64%)
- ADA: $0.5325 (-3.65%)
- XRP: $0.3594 (-0.08%)
- SOL: $33.88 (+0.44%)
- DOGE: $0.06724 (-2.75%)
- DOT: $7.94 (-1.37%)
- TRX: $0.07795 (+3.45%)
- AVAX: $18.93 (-5.44%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text