Binance Market Update (2022-06-12)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.11T, down by -6.55% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,144 and $29,157 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,531, down by -4.99%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include AKRO , COCOS , and TRB , up by 11%, 9%, and 7%, respectively.

Market movers: