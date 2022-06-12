copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-06-12)
Binance
2022-06-12 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.11T, down by -6.55% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,144 and $29,157 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,531, down by -4.99%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include AKRO, COCOS, and TRB, up by 11%, 9%, and 7%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6297 (-3.01%)
- ETH: $1468.4 (-6.19%)
- BNB: $257.7 (-9.39%)
- ADA: $0.5205 (-11.33%)
- XRP: $0.3495 (-8.17%)
- SOL: $33.01 (-9.16%)
- DOGE: $0.066 (-11.52%)
- DOT: $7.7 (-10.05%)
- TRX: $0.07573 (-4.48%)
- AVAX: $18.77 (-14.91%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- AKRO/BUSD (+11%)
- COCOS/BUSD (+9%)
- TRB/BUSD (+7%)
View full text