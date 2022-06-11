copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-11)
Binance
2022-06-11 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -3.17% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,075 and $29,409 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,551, down by -1.40%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include DEGO, WING, and ORN, up by 17%, 14%, and 6%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.7048 (-6.89%)
- ETH: $1544.99 (-7.34%)
- BNB: $271.1 (-4.74%)
- ADA: $0.5576 (-2.92%)
- XRP: $0.3656 (-4.12%)
- SOL: $34.06 (-8.59%)
- DOGE: $0.07073 (-5.87%)
- DOT: $8.15 (-6.43%)
- TRX: $0.0766 (-3.30%)
- AVAX: $20.34 (-9.16%)
Top gainers on Binance:
