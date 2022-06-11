Binance Market Update (2022-06-11)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -3.17% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,075 and $29,409 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,551, down by -1.40%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include DEGO , WING , and ORN , up by 17%, 14%, and 6%, respectively.

Market movers: