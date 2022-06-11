Binance Market Update (2022-06-11)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, down by -6.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,208 and $29,458 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,385, down by -3.56%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include AKRO , DEGO , and WING , up by 11%, 10%, and 5%, respectively.

Market movers: