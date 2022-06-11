copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-06-11)
Binance
2022-06-11 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, down by -6.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,208 and $29,458 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,385, down by -3.56%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include AKRO, DEGO, and WING, up by 11%, 10%, and 5%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6662 (-6.83%)
- ETH: $1518.05 (-12.03%)
- BNB: $268.2 (-7.64%)
- ADA: $0.5524 (-5.93%)
- XRP: $0.3599 (-7.05%)
- SOL: $33.73 (-11.14%)
- DOGE: $0.06917 (-9.86%)
- DOT: $8.05 (-8.83%)
- TRX: $0.07536 (-5.68%)
- AVAX: $20.02 (-12.69%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text