copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-06-11)
Binance
2022-06-11 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, down by -3.96% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,811 and $30,166 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,959, down by -3.46%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include WING, ORN, and TRB, up by 32%, 19%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bloomberg Terminal Expands Crypto Coverage to Top 50 CoinsBloomberg has expanded its Terminal service to include 50 crypto assets in a bid to provide better data to its clients in the institutional investment space.
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights (06/10/2022): Up, down and all aroundRead the Binance OTC team's weekly report here.
- Crypto Hedge Funds Grew by 150% in 2021 With More Capital Deployment ExpectedMore hedge funds are beginning to actively invest in the crypto market in anticipation of a bump in bitcoin’s price, says a new report.
- Binance Partners With TripleA To Offer Crypto PaymentsThe world’s largest crypto exchange Binance on Friday said it has partnered with crypto payment gateway TripleA for Binance Pay.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.7001 (-12.15%)
- ETH: $1567.46 (-12.13%)
- BNB: $284.1 (-1.73%)
- ADA: $0.5869 (-5.03%)
- XRP: $0.3809 (-5.95%)
- SOL: $36.48 (-8.62%)
- DOGE: $0.07459 (-5.63%)
- DOT: $8.49 (-7.01%)
- TRX: $0.07932 (-2.13%)
- AVAX: $22.08 (-8.65%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text