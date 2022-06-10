copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-10)
Binance
2022-06-10 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, down by -4.07% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,811 and $30,342 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,955, down by -3.37%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TRB, POLS, and EPX, up by 32%, 27%, and 24%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bloomberg Terminal Expands Crypto Coverage to Top 50 CoinsBloomberg has expanded its Terminal service to include 50 crypto assets in a bid to provide better data to its clients in the institutional investment space.
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights (06/10/2022): Up, down and all aroundRead the Binance OTC team's weekly report here.
- Crypto Hedge Funds Grew by 150% in 2021 With More Capital Deployment ExpectedMore hedge funds are beginning to actively invest in the crypto market in anticipation of a bump in bitcoin’s price, says a new report.
- Binance Partners With TripleA To Offer Crypto PaymentsThe world’s largest crypto exchange Binance on Friday said it has partnered with crypto payment gateway TripleA for Binance Pay.
- Tether Deploys USDT Stablecoin on Tezos BlockchainTether has deployed the USDT stablecoin on Tezos, becoming the 12th blockchain on which the popular stablecoin is available.
- Terra’s Luna, Luna Classic Tokens See Volatile Trading Amid New DevelopmentsSuch volatility arose amid reports of the SEC investigating whether Terraform Labs violated U.S. laws.
- Felix Capital Raises $600M to Support Crypto and Web3 ProjectsThe latest fundraising is the firm’s fourth and biggest yet, bringing the total amount raised to $1.2 billion.
- Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z to Create The Bitcoin AcademyThey are funding The Bitcoin Academy to provide access to free Bitcoin education classes for residents of Marcy Houses.
- Marathon Digital Bitcoin Production Weaker Than Hoped in MayDespite a recent industry trend of miners selling cryptos to help fund operating costs, Marathon continues to hodl.
- First Mover Asia: Ethereum’s Ropsten ‘Merge’ Prompts Mixed Analyst Sentiment; Bitcoin Is Flat
- SEC Investigating Company Behind TerraUSD Stablecoin: ReportThe SEC is investigating whether investor protection rules were broken through Terraform's marketing of the tokens.
- Grayscale, Bitwise Confident a Spot Bitcoin ETF Will Be Approved SoonGrayscale and Bitwise said they were optimistic that a spot bitcoin ETF would finally be approved by the SEC soon.
- Flexa Expands Payments Suite for Multiple Cryptocurrencies and WalletsDigital payments firm Flexa allows merchants to accept over 99 cryptos from any app or digital wallet.
- VeChain Signed $100 Million Marketing Deal With UFCThe VeChain Foundation and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced a multi-year marketing collaboration. The partners claim the deal is a “first of its kind” aimed at “breaking marketing ground” for the blockchain-based organization and the mixed martial arts organization.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.9042 (+1.51%)
- ETH: $1667.03 (-6.40%)
- BNB: $284.5 (-1.25%)
- ADA: $0.5733 (-8.62%)
- XRP: $0.3812 (-4.37%)
- SOL: $37.25 (-5.84%)
- DOGE: $0.07503 (-5.00%)
- DOT: $8.7 (-5.13%)
- TRX: $0.07918 (-2.02%)
- AVAX: $22.4 (-7.48%)
Top gainers on Binance:
