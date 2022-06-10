Binance Market Update (2022-06-10)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, down by -4.07% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,811 and $30,342 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,955, down by -3.37%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TRB , POLS , and EPX , up by 32%, 27%, and 24%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: