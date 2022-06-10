copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-10)
Binance
2022-06-10 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, down by -2.80% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,200 and $30,429 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,437, down by -2.80%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include POLS, TRB, and EPX, up by 37%, 27%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights (06/10/2022): Up, down and all aroundRead the Binance OTC team's weekly report here.
- Terra’s Luna, Luna Classic Tokens See Volatile Trading Amid New DevelopmentsSuch volatility arose amid reports of the SEC investigating whether Terraform Labs violated U.S. laws.
- Felix Capital Raises $600M to Support Crypto and Web3 ProjectsThe latest fundraising is the firm’s fourth and biggest yet, bringing the total amount raised to $1.2 billion.
- Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z to Create The Bitcoin AcademyThey are funding The Bitcoin Academy to provide access to free Bitcoin education classes for residents of Marcy Houses.
- Marathon Digital Bitcoin Production Weaker Than Hoped in MayDespite a recent industry trend of miners selling cryptos to help fund operating costs, Marathon continues to hodl.
- First Mover Asia: Ethereum’s Ropsten ‘Merge’ Prompts Mixed Analyst Sentiment; Bitcoin Is Flat
- SEC Investigating Company Behind TerraUSD Stablecoin: ReportThe SEC is investigating whether investor protection rules were broken through Terraform's marketing of the tokens.
- Grayscale, Bitwise Confident a Spot Bitcoin ETF Will Be Approved SoonGrayscale and Bitwise said they were optimistic that a spot bitcoin ETF would finally be approved by the SEC soon.
- Flexa Expands Payments Suite for Multiple Cryptocurrencies and WalletsDigital payments firm Flexa allows merchants to accept over 99 cryptos from any app or digital wallet.
- Optimism Hacker Sends 1 Million OP Tokens To VitalikThis comes after the exploiter had already sold another 1 million tokens prior to the Vitalik transaction.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.8571 (-2.03%)
- ETH: $1725.7 (-4.10%)
- BNB: $290.3 (-0.10%)
- ADA: $0.5872 (-8.32%)
- XRP: $0.3872 (-3.32%)
- SOL: $37.98 (-5.80%)
- DOGE: $0.07671 (-4.08%)
- DOT: $8.84 (-4.54%)
- TRX: $0.07986 (-1.80%)
- AVAX: $22.92 (-7.47%)
Top gainers on Binance:
