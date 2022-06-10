1inch Network integrates with Opium

The 1inch Network announced via a Medium post on Thursday that it has integrated with the derivatives platform Opium. Following this integration, Opium’s API featuring derivatives pools has been added to the 1inch dApp, with all transactions done through Opium’s smart contract. Hence, 1inch users can take advantage of Opium derivatives pools directly in the 1inch dApp.

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is down by 0.97% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.819 per token.