Theta introduces livestream support for Theta video API

The Theta team announced in a Medium post on Thursday that Theta Video API (TVA) has now added BETA support for livestreaming. This latest development means that e video can also be streamed over Theta’s decentralized video delivery network and easily embedded in any app or website. However, Theta said it only supports streamers from the United States at the moment and will expand to other regions in the coming months.

Theta is a decentralized video delivery network powered by users, running on a dedicated blockchain (Theta Network). Its value proposition is to reduce the costs of content delivery networks by effectively creating a mesh network of shared content.

THETA is currently trading at $1.388, up by more than 6.36% in the last 24 hours.