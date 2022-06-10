Harmony Protocol introduces multisig staking

Harmony Protocol announced via a Medium post on Thursday that it has introduced multisign staking on its blockchain. The team said ONE tokens in the Multisig wallets could also be staked to earn the staking rewards. Thus creating a huge impact for users with Multisig wallets, especially DAOs, which can utilize Multisig staking to stake their funds and have self-sustaining income generation, the Harmony team added.

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing not only the network nodes but also the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage".

ONE , Harmony Protocol’s native token, is down by more than 5.56% in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $0.03706.