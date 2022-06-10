Algorand Foundation partners with Nimble

The Algorand Foundation announced via a blog post on Thursday that it has partnered with Nimble. Nimble is a decentralized insurance protocol that provides a system for defi users to purchase cost-effective risk cover. The partnership will see Nimble bring ecosystem-wide insurance protection to users and projects building on Algorand.

Algorand

is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products”. As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network".

ALGO

is trading at $0.3968 at press time, down by 3.15% in the last 24 hours.