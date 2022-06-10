Ontology presents its Ontology Web3 Network (OWN) Infrastructure

The Ontology team presented its Ontology Web3 Network (OWN) Infrastructure via Twitter on Thursday. The team said the Ontology Web3 Network (OWN) Infrastructure provides an efficient, compatible and secure public chain at the base layer. In terms of platform scalability, OWN supports multiple languages ​​and protocols, Ontology added.

Ontology is a high-performance public blockchain and distributed collaboration platform. Ontology aims to solve the trust problem with blockchains, with a prime focus on identity security and data integrity issues.

ONT token is up by 6.78% in the last 24 hours and now trades at $0.3120.