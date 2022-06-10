VeChain and UFC announce a global marketing partnership

The VeChain team announced via a Medium post on Thursday that it has entered a global marketing partnership deal with UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization. Thanks to this partnership agreement, VeChain will become UFC’s first-ever Official Layer 1 Blockchain Partner, providing the blockchain Foundation with an unprecedented level of integration into key UFC assets, ranging from live events, including broadcast features and in-arena promotion, to original content distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels.

VeChain Thor (VET) is a blockchain with the posited goal of solving real-world economic problems. VeChain leverages the Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism. PoA is a Byzantine Fault Tolerant probabilistic consensus mechanism based on HotStuff, which relies on Authority Masternodes (AM) associated with verified identities.

