DPAD Finance integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on BNBChain

Initial DEX Offering (IDO) platform DPAD Finance announced the integration of Chainlink Price Feeds on BNBChain via a Medium post on Thursday. This integration means that DPAD now has access to high-quality and time-tested price data that helps enable users to get real-time, accurate currency conversions when participating in IDOs.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

