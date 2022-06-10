Planet Inverse integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on BNBChain

Planet Inverse, a prediction DeFi ecosystem, announced the integration of Chainlink Price Feeds on BNBChain via a Medium post on Thursday. This integration means that Planet Inverse now has access to high-quality, tamper-proof price feeds needed to access real-time and accurate pricing data to facilitate staking rewards on its prediction platforms.

Chainlink Network aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

