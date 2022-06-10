Chainlink Keepers and Chainlink VRF are now live on Avalanche

The Avalanche team announced via a Medium post on Thursday that Chainlink Keepers and Chainlink VRF are now live on the Avalanche Primary Network. With Chainlink Keepers, Avalanche developers can build use cases without relying on centralized automation processes. Chainlink VRF provides developers with a highly secure and transparent RNG. The two services launched today, benefit both Avalanche builders and users alike, the Avalanche team added.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by more than 8% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $9.22 at press time.

Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in an interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. AVAX is down by 7% so far today and currently trades at $22.94 per coin.