Binance Market Update (2022-06-10)
Binance
2022-06-10 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.23T, down by -1.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,555 and $30,680 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,000, down by -1.62%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ANC, EPX, and BAND, up by 29%, 19%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Terra’s Luna, Luna Classic Tokens See Volatile Trading Amid New DevelopmentsSuch volatility arose amid reports of the SEC investigating whether Terraform Labs violated U.S. laws.
- Felix Capital Raises $600M to Support Crypto and Web3 ProjectsThe latest fundraising is the firm’s fourth and biggest yet, bringing the total amount raised to $1.2 billion.
- Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z to Create The Bitcoin AcademyThey are funding The Bitcoin Academy to provide access to free Bitcoin education classes for residents of Marcy Houses.
- Marathon Digital Bitcoin Production Weaker Than Hoped in MayDespite a recent industry trend of miners selling cryptos to help fund operating costs, Marathon continues to hodl.
- First Mover Asia: Ethereum’s Ropsten ‘Merge’ Prompts Mixed Analyst Sentiment; Bitcoin Is Flat
- SEC Investigating Company Behind TerraUSD Stablecoin: ReportThe SEC is investigating whether investor protection rules were broken through Terraform's marketing of the tokens.
- Grayscale, Bitwise Confident a Spot Bitcoin ETF Will Be Approved SoonGrayscale and Bitwise said they were optimistic that a spot bitcoin ETF would finally be approved by the SEC soon.
- Flexa Expands Payments Suite for Multiple Cryptocurrencies and WalletsDigital payments firm Flexa allows merchants to accept over 99 cryptos from any app or digital wallet.
- Optimism Hacker Sends 1 Million OP Tokens To VitalikThis comes after the exploiter had already sold another 1 million tokens prior to the Vitalik transaction.
- Deloitte Survey: Majority Of American Merchants Prioritize Crypto As Payment MethodA survey by Deloitte in collaboration with PayPal shows that about 85% of surveyed merchants expect that cryptocurrency will be everywhere in five years' time.
- Orderly Network Raises $20M for DeFi Infrastructure on Near Protocol
- Binance Labs Among Backers of $7.6M Round for Discord Game TatsumeekoTatsumeeko, a Discord-first fantasy massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), has completed a $7.6 million seed funding round co-led by DeFiance Capital, Delphi Ventures and BITKRAFT Ventures. Binance Labs was also a participant in the round.
- Alchemy Pay partners with Binance Pay to facilitate offline crypto payment methods at ArtaverseThe Alchemy Pay team announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has partnered with Binance Pay, ePayments, and QponBay.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $3.073 (+0.64%)
- ETH: $1784.48 (-1.76%)
- BNB: $289.1 (-0.89%)
- ADA: $0.6181 (-4.94%)
- XRP: $0.4045 (+0.25%)
- SOL: $39.93 (-1.43%)
- DOGE: $0.07904 (-1.85%)
- DOT: $9.15 (-1.40%)
- TRX: $0.08107 (-0.77%)
- AVAX: $24.18 (-2.66%)
Top gainers on Binance:
