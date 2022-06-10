Binance Market Update (2022-06-10)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.23T, down by -1.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,555 and $30,680 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,000, down by -1.62%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ANC , EPX , and BAND , up by 29%, 19%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: