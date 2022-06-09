copy link
create picture
more
Iota Foundation Partners with Dell To Track Real-Time Carbon Footprint
anushsamal-Bitconist
2022-06-10 01:00
Iota Foundation partnered with Dell Technologies to introduce a data-driven solution that will facilitate real-time tracking of carbon footprints.
The consistent concerns regarding the rise in carbon footprints, Iota Foundation, a non-profit distributed ledger technology ecosystem provider, in partnership with Dell Technologies is now developing an integrated digital form of measurement which will also act as a verification (MRV) tool.
View full text