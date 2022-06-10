Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z to Create The Bitcoin Academy

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and legendary rapper Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter are funding The Bitcoin Academy (BA). Created as an exclusive program for residents of Marcy Houses, a New York City own apartment public housing complex, to provide access to free Bitcoin education classes.

The program was created in collaboration with Crypto Blockchain Plug and Black Bitcoin Billionaire with two modalities: online and in person. Marcy House residents can sign up for the classes via the following link.

The program will receive “on the ground” support from Dorsey’s Block, and the Shawn Carter Foundation. This organization said the innovative program aims to educate and empower the community, remove some barriers to access, and enable residents to learn more about Bitcoin and financial wellness.