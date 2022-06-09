Binance Market Update (2022-06-09)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.24T, down by -0.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,922 and $30,680 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,975, down by -0.42%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNC , ASR , and BAND , up by 41%, 36%, and 25%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: